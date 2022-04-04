BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PHGE opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BiomX by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

