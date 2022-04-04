BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,600.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick purchased 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick bought 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick bought 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

OTCMKTS:BRTX opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 58.98 and a current ratio of 58.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.