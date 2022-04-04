BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BSGM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 148,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

