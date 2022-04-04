BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 148,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

