Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.71

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 31638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $961.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 100.6% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 38.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 30.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

