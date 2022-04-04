Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

BIRDF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

