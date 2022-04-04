Bistroo (BIST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $23,415.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bistroo has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.26 or 0.07587844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,044.32 or 1.00186631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bistroo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bistroo using one of the exchanges listed above.

