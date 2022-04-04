BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Reaches $4.22 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $111,661.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00381248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00093373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,972,039,839 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

