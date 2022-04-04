BitRewards Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week (BIT)

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. BitRewards has a market cap of $46,053.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitRewards

BitRewards (BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . The official message board for BitRewards is medium.com/@bitrewards

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitRewards Coin Trading

