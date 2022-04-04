BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.75.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$8.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$7.46 and a 52 week high of C$24.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.