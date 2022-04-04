Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBXGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,352,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,522. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBXGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.