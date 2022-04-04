Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,352,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,522. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

