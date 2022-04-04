Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLKLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLKLF remained flat at $$4.37 during trading on Friday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.