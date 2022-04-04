BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MCA stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.24% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

