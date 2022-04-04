BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (MYJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.45.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.