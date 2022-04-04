Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Blend Labs stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Greylock 15 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,261,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $4,647,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

