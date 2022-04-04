Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blucora currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $945.73 million, a PE ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in Blucora by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,249 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $11,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at $7,537,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Blucora by 28.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,238,000 after buying an additional 359,727 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

