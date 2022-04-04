Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,908. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.12. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 95.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

