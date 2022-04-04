Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.75.

BOOT opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

