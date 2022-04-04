Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson Sells 700 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

