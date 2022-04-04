Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Scott Olson Sells 700 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Olson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
