Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank of The West raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 445,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,131,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.