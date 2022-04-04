Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will announce $837.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

BYD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 412.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

