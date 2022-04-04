Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

