Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRZE. Barclays started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shares of BRZE opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Braze has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

