BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $21.97 on Thursday. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

