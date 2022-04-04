Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BREE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.51).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Breedon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.