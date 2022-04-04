BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. BrightView reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of BrightView by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,590 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 314.1% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 527,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after buying an additional 371,021 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,580,000.

BV opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.36. BrightView has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

