British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

