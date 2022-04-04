Brokerages Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to post sales of $157.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.62 million. American Public Education posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $625.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $626.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $655.70 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $656.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

APEI opened at $22.11 on Monday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Public Education by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

