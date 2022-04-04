Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $128.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.70 million. DMC Global reported sales of $55.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $565.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.60 million to $567.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $647.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $677.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DMC Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti dropped their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

BOOM opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.76 million, a P/E ratio of -139.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.