Brokerages Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $718.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will report $718.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $732.10 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $652.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,863,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 385,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,483. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

