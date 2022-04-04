Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $7.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $7.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.32 and the highest is $7.46. Nucor reported earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.29 to $21.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $148.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

