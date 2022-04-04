Brokerages Anticipate Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Brokerages expect that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will report $146.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $147.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $625.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.16 million to $628.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $766.93 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $783.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDMY stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 277,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28. Udemy has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

