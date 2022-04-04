Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,847,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $17,935,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after buying an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

