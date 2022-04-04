Brokerages Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to announce $109.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.09 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $105.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $456.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $458.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $503.31 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $19.21 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $548.06 million, a P/E ratio of 240.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

