Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) to report sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $11.76 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $52.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.89. 5,762,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

