Brokerages Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $22.50

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

