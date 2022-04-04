Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $171.36

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.78.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,135,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.