Brokerages Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target at $30.50

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AZRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,403 shares during the period.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.