Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $63.17

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,014.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,896 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after buying an additional 1,148,964 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after buying an additional 961,471 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

