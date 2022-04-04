Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $63.17

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
