Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Price Target at €63.15

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.15 ($69.40).

A number of research firms have commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, March 28th.

DPW stock opened at €42.50 ($46.70) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($45.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.42.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

