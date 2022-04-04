Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Target Price at $51.25

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth $95,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Envista by 30.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Envista by 6.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 566,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 33,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Envista by 103.1% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.68. 44,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,375. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Envista has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

