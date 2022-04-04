Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $40.40

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVH. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,649,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,833,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $11,661,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $10,850,000.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. 2,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,097. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

