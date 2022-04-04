Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) PT at $3.69

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.69.

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.64 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

