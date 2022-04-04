Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) PT at $18.67

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 253,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,135. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,031 shares of company stock worth $1,251,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

