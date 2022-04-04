Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $16.38

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE OI opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

