Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price at $614.94

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $614.94.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,876 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $611.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

