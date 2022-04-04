Brokerages Set Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

APTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 2,098,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after buying an additional 105,085 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 118,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

