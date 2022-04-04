Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price at $36.10

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.48. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 234,351 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.