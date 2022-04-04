Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price at $124.00

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $140.47 on Friday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.