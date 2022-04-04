Brokerages Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) PT at $2,690.00

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,132,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,144,000 after buying an additional 126,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 227,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,707,000 after buying an additional 59,785 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

